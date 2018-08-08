Gladstone Capital (GLAD) Rating Reiterated by National Securities

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at National Securities in a research note issued on Monday. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. National Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “For fiscal 3Q18 Gladstone posted NII/share of $0.22, a penny above our estimate as well as the quarterly dividend. The portfolio at cost increased by $6.7 million Q/Q as the increase in repayments offset a generally flat origination volume on the quarter.



We continue to expect GLAD to utilize its increased available leverage that received Board approval but we do not expect leverage to surpass 0.80x through fiscal 2019 at least. D/E finished 6/30/18 at 0.69x and we think that a Y/Y uptick will serve to partially offset what should be steady origination volume Y/Y, as we see it.



While there is the potential for increased earnings post-fiscal 2019 as leverage helps boost ROE, GLAD shareholders will not reap the lion’s share of benefits from increased available balance sheet leverage as the 175 bps base fee is not being lowered. Thus, even with increased portfolio growth driven by more leverage it will be difficult for this to not be eclipsed by higher fees that are charged as a percentage of gross assets.



Previous non-accrual Alloy Die Casting was placed back on accrual status during the quarter. The company had a cost of $7.9 million with fair value increasing to $5.4 million from $4.3 million during the quarter.



The positive outcome from Alloy Die helped drive the 2.8% quarterly increase in NAV/share to $8.86 from $8.62. Management noted on the call that they expect oil and gas exposure to be reduced from a likely repayment of one of the investments. Any reduction in cyclicality in the portfolio would likely be a positive for valuation.



Our $8 price target represents a 9% discount to our F4Q19 NAV/share estimate which we think is generally in-line with where the sector will likely trade a lower middle market lender especially this late in the credit cycle, in our opinion. We are maintaining our 2018 NII/share estimate of $0.86 and revising our 2019 NII/share estimate to $0.88 from $0.89.”

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GLAD. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine cut Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Gladstone Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $9.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $264.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.12. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 75.38%. sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 465.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 43,305 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 62,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $568,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, operating as a business development company (BDC). The objectives of the Company are to achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established businesses that it believes will provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses, make principal and interest payments on its outstanding indebtedness and make distributions to stockholders that grow over time, and to provide its stockholders with long-term capital appreciation in the value of its assets by investing in equity securities of established businesses that it believes can grow over time to permit it to sell its equity investments for capital gains.

