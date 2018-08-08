Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,707 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 8.2% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $27,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 92.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,948,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288,200 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $230,680,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,288,000. Wealthfront Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 9,956,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 921.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,172,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 1,057,313 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $53.59 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $62.70.

