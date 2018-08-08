Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Acquires 9,004 Shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 256.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grisanti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 29,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $877,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 100,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,682,000. Finally, Tobam grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 1,054.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 169,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,252,000 after purchasing an additional 154,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH opened at $111.25 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a 52-week low of $98.85 and a 52-week high of $114.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.37.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.91). CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.92.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

