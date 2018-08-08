Genomic Health (GHDX) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) in a report released on Friday morning. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $50.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genomic Health’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

GHDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Genomic Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genomic Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Genomic Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genomic Health from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Genomic Health from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.89.

Shares of Genomic Health opened at $54.28 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Genomic Health has a 52-week low of $26.54 and a 52-week high of $59.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,428.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.19. Genomic Health had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $95.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Genomic Health will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Genomic Health news, insider James J. Vaughn sold 93,414 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $4,276,492.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Shak sold 5,500 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $201,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,914 shares of company stock worth $6,429,303 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Genomic Health by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 388,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after buying an additional 223,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Genomic Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Genomic Health by 619.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 246,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after buying an additional 212,531 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Genomic Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 207,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after buying an additional 12,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genomic Health by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 125,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 26,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About Genomic Health

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions worldwide. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

