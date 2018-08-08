Genomic Health (GHDX) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) in a report released on Friday morning. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $50.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genomic Health’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS.
GHDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Genomic Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genomic Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Genomic Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genomic Health from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Genomic Health from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.89.
Shares of Genomic Health opened at $54.28 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Genomic Health has a 52-week low of $26.54 and a 52-week high of $59.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,428.00 and a beta of 0.49.
In other Genomic Health news, insider James J. Vaughn sold 93,414 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $4,276,492.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Shak sold 5,500 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $201,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,914 shares of company stock worth $6,429,303 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Genomic Health by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 388,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after buying an additional 223,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Genomic Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Genomic Health by 619.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 246,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after buying an additional 212,531 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Genomic Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 207,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after buying an additional 12,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genomic Health by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 125,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 26,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.
About Genomic Health
Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions worldwide. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.
