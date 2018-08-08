Genesis Healthcare (GEN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their buy rating on shares of Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

“We rate GEN $7 price target. We believe that the company is well- positioned to capitalize on the growing post-acute-care market and that its stronger and still-improving capital structure and the further development of value-based reimbursement initiatives will drive faster earnings growth. We expect profitability to improve as the company becomes a more-important player in the post-acute-care market by lowering unanticipated hospital readmissions. $7 price target is based on a blend of DCF and comparable-company analysis.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GEN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesis Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Genesis Healthcare and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Genesis Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.25.

Genesis Healthcare opened at $1.52 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Genesis Healthcare has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.80.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. research analysts expect that Genesis Healthcare will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genesis Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Genesis Healthcare by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Genesis Healthcare by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 309,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 58,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $783,000. Institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Healthcare Company Profile

Genesis Healthcare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inpatient services through skilled nursing and assisted and senior living communites. It also offers rehabilitation and respiratory therapy services. It operates through the following segments: Inpatient, Rehabilitation Therapy, and Other Services.

