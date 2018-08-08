Genesis Healthcare (GEN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share.

Genesis Healthcare traded up $0.14, reaching $1.66, during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 1,118,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,092. The company has a market cap of $234.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.82. Genesis Healthcare has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.80.

Get Genesis Healthcare alerts:

GEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Genesis Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Genesis Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Genesis Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Genesis Healthcare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inpatient services through skilled nursing and assisted and senior living communites. It also offers rehabilitation and respiratory therapy services. It operates through the following segments: Inpatient, Rehabilitation Therapy, and Other Services.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.