Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock (GEL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock (NYSE:GEL) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GEL opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.21. Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep-water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

