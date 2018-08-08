Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock (GEL) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.11

News articles about Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock (NYSE:GEL) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the pipeline company an impact score of 47.6095146476326 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEL. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NYSE GEL opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. This is a boost from Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep-water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

