General Electric (GE) Stake Lowered by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,341 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises 0.8% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 85,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 24,989 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 90,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 118,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,638,000 after purchasing an additional 82,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Sunday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.34.

General Electric stock opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $114.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.39 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. General Electric’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

In related news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 191,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $2,490,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.