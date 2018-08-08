General American Investors Co. Inc. Raises Position in Phillips 66 (PSX)

General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 comprises about 1.4% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $15,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 17.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 14.0% during the first quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 15.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 11.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PSX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.44.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX opened at $122.54 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $80.73 and a twelve month high of $123.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $29.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.06%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

