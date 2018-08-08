GDI Integrated Facility Services (GDI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect GDI Integrated Facility Services to post earnings of C$0.17 per share for the quarter.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$251.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$251.83 million.

Shares of TSE:GDI traded up C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.53. 5,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,026. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1-year low of C$14.85 and a 1-year high of C$17.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GDI shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, May 11th.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical services, and Complementary Services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

