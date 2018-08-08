Gator Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 22,000 Federated Investors Inc (FII)

Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FII. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Investors during the first quarter worth about $29,833,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 4,060.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 666,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 650,192 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 40.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,245,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,011,000 after acquiring an additional 643,993 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 198.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 630,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,045,000 after acquiring an additional 418,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Investors during the first quarter worth about $11,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Farrell bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,567,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,150 shares in the company, valued at $920,178. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Federated Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered Federated Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Federated Investors to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.19.

Shares of Federated Investors opened at $23.06 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.29. Federated Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.86 million. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 26.70%. Federated Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

