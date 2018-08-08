Gator Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR)

Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 813.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,336,000 after buying an additional 631,665 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the first quarter worth about $11,302,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the first quarter worth about $10,314,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 560.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,097,000 after buying an additional 466,002 shares during the period. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 909.6% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 506,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,234,000 after buying an additional 456,230 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waddell & Reed Financial opened at $20.83 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 4.27. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $23.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.90.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $295.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 10th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

In related news, Director James M. Raines sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $52,615.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,826 shares in the company, valued at $494,782.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Waddell & Reed Financial from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Waddell & Reed Financial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $20.63.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

