Gardner Denver (GDI) Receives Buy Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reissued their buy rating on shares of Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Gardner Denver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gardner Denver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Thursday, July 12th. MED assumed coverage on Gardner Denver in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Gardner Denver from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.09.

Shares of Gardner Denver opened at $28.47 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Gardner Denver has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Gardner Denver had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $668.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.92 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Gardner Denver will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Gardner Denver by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Gardner Denver by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Gardner Denver by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 21.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gardner Denver Company Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

