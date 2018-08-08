GameLeagueCoin Trading Up 3.6% This Week (GML)

GameLeagueCoin (CURRENCY:GML) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last week, GameLeagueCoin has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. GameLeagueCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of GameLeagueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameLeagueCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00043634 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004315 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00301188 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003396 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00065999 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000234 BTC.

GameLeagueCoin Coin Profile

GameLeagueCoin (GML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2014. GameLeagueCoin’s official Twitter account is @GameLeaguecoin . The official website for GameLeagueCoin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=595779.0

Buying and Selling GameLeagueCoin

GameLeagueCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameLeagueCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameLeagueCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameLeagueCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

