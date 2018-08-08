Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapies for liver diseases and gallstones. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

GLMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Maxim Group set a $14.00 target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

GLMD traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $13.03. The company had a trading volume of 183,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,101. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $27.06. The stock has a market cap of $212.53 million, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 2.68.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Galmed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,072.44% and a negative return on equity of 36.66%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 5,334.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 39,264 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 363,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 70,853 shares during the period. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

