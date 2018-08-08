FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Epizyme Inc (EPZM) Issued By Oppenheimer

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Epizyme in a report issued on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst L. Cann now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Epizyme’s FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EPZM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Epizyme to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Epizyme and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.45.

Shares of Epizyme opened at $9.50 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Epizyme has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $21.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPZM. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Epizyme by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 112,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Epizyme by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Epizyme by 9.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Epizyme by 25.0% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Epizyme by 11.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial in elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function,; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer.

