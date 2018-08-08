FY2019 EPS Estimates for Trueblue Inc Lowered by Northcoast Research (TBI)

Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Trueblue in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 1st. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.45.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Trueblue had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $614.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trueblue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trueblue from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Trueblue in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of Trueblue opened at $28.23 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Trueblue has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $29.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Trueblue in the first quarter worth $190,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Trueblue in the second quarter worth $215,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Trueblue in the first quarter worth $241,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trueblue in the second quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Trueblue in the first quarter worth $293,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James E. Defebaugh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $270,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Trueblue

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

