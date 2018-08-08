FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Obic Co Ltd (OBIIF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Obic Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Obic in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.91 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Obic’s FY2020 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Shares of Obic opened at $87.40 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Obic has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $81.25.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Obic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.