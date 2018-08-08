FY2018 EPS Estimates for PS Business Parks Inc Raised by KeyCorp (PSB)

PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2018 earnings estimates for PS Business Parks in a research report issued on Monday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.35 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.34. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PS Business Parks’ FY2019 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.13). PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 54.22%. The company had revenue of $101.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.05 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSB. Citigroup cut their price objective on PS Business Parks from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PS Business Parks from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.67.

Shares of PS Business Parks opened at $128.79 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PS Business Parks has a 12-month low of $107.91 and a 12-month high of $137.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSB. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PS Business Parks news, insider John W. Petersen sold 3,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $429,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $355,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,016 shares of company stock worth $2,546,462. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from PS Business Parks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is currently 55.46%.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. The Company defines ?flex? space as buildings that are configured with a combination of office and warehouse space and can be designed to fit a number of uses (including office, assembly, showroom, laboratory, light manufacturing and warehouse space).

