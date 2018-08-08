FY2018 EPS Estimates for Melcor REIT Lowered by Desjardins (MR)

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Melcor REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 1st. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now expects that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Melcor REIT’s FY2019 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

MR opened at C$27.94 on Monday. Melcor REIT has a 52-week low of C$21.80 and a 52-week high of C$33.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%.

