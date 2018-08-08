FY2018 EPS Estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. Lifted by Analyst (KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $2.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.09. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $221.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.80 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 6.93%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.70.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries opened at $27.38 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $28.71.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 10th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 27th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

In other news, VP Deepak Sood sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory F. Milzcik acquired 4,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $99,644.85. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,334.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,900 shares of company stock valued at $639,000. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,759,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,985,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,771,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,085,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,188,000 after purchasing an additional 385,765 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,028,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,742,000 after purchasing an additional 312,798 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and expendable tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wafer level bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

