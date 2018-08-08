FY2018 EPS Estimates for Hologic, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Hologic in a report released on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.22. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.14 million. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HOLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Hologic from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Sunday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Hologic opened at $41.68 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74. Hologic has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $45.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

In other Hologic news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $389,321.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,241,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $645,593,000 after purchasing an additional 535,745 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,813,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,085,000 after purchasing an additional 282,510 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,301,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,995,000 after purchasing an additional 301,278 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,739,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,993,000 after purchasing an additional 77,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 818.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,521,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,091 shares during the last quarter.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

