FY2018 EPS Estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Reduced by KeyCorp

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.60. KeyCorp also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s FY2019 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $98.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

FR stock opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 55.41%.

In other news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 30,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $1,002,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 642,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,474,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $478,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,783.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,600 shares of company stock worth $6,539,981 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Barings LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $45,098,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after buying an additional 378,649 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 304.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 384,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after buying an additional 289,227 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,407,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,129,000 after buying an additional 219,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 623,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,230,000 after buying an additional 202,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

