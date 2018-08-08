FY2018 EPS Estimates for Colfax Corp Raised by Analyst (CFX)

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Colfax in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.15. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Colfax’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q2 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Colfax alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered Colfax from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, MED initiated coverage on Colfax in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of CFX opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. Colfax has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Colfax had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $925.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Shyam Kambeyanda sold 873 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $28,355.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Colfax by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Colfax in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified industrial technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, and supplies heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, and gas compressors, as well as related products, systems, and services.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.