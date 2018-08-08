FY2018 EPS Estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) Boosted by Analyst

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report issued on Sunday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($4.30) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.38). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of ACRS opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 5,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 179,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 40,784 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 42,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies to address the unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research.

