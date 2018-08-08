FY2018 Earnings Forecast for CIGNA Co. Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (CI)

CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of CIGNA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst S. James now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $13.74 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.18. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for CIGNA’s Q1 2019 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $14.78 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $16.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CIGNA from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CIGNA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine cut CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of CIGNA in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.77.

CIGNA opened at $188.27 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. CIGNA has a fifty-two week low of $163.02 and a fifty-two week high of $227.13.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. CIGNA had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CI. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in CIGNA in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in CIGNA in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CIGNA in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in CIGNA by 3,122.7% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 709 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in CIGNA by 5,077.8% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 932 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Eric P. Palmer purchased 2,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $177.61 per share, for a total transaction of $502,281.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,909.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $176,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,640.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CIGNA Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

