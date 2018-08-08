FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc Issued By B. Riley (HIG)

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the insurance provider will earn $4.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.50. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

HIG has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group opened at $52.86 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.98. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $49.67 and a 1 year high of $59.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This is a boost from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Bombara sold 23,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $1,258,172.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,075.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brion S. Johnson sold 11,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $620,044.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,412. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $20,503,000. PGGM Investments increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,195,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,122,000 after buying an additional 86,414 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,795.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 9,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $13,272,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $367,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

