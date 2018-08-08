FutureFuel (FF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.75 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 21.86%.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

Shares of FutureFuel opened at $14.20 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $611.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.64. FutureFuel has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $16.22.

Separately, TheStreet raised FutureFuel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.