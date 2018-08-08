Fusion Family Wealth LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza makes up approximately 0.2% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

DPZ opened at $277.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.24. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.74 and a 12 month high of $293.81.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $779.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

In other news, insider J Patrick Doyle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.25, for a total transaction of $15,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.48.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

Further Reading: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.