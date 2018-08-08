Fuller, Smith & Turner (FSTA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON: FSTA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/6/2018 – Fuller, Smith & Turner had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/30/2018 – Fuller, Smith & Turner had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/24/2018 – Fuller, Smith & Turner had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

7/24/2018 – Fuller, Smith & Turner had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/18/2018 – Fuller, Smith & Turner had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/15/2018 – Fuller, Smith & Turner had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,250 ($16.18) price target on the stock.

Shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner traded up GBX 9 ($0.12), hitting GBX 962 ($12.45), during trading hours on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 366 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,456. Fuller, Smith & Turner plc has a 52-week low of GBX 889.26 ($11.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,124 ($14.55).

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 8th. The company reported GBX 62.90 ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 62.50 ($0.81) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Fuller, Smith & Turner had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 8.93%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 21st were issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Fuller, Smith & Turner’s previous dividend of $7.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 21st.

In other Fuller, Smith & Turner news, insider James Douglas sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 955 ($12.36), for a total transaction of £22,834.05 ($29,558.64). Also, insider Simon Emeny purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 940 ($12.17) per share, with a total value of £9,400 ($12,168.28).

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. In addition, the company is involved in the brewing and distribution of beer, cider, wines, spirits, and soft drinks.

