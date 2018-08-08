FSI Group LLC Takes Position in Beneficial Bancorp Inc (BNCL)

FSI Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beneficial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BNCL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 122,075 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000. Beneficial Bancorp comprises about 1.6% of FSI Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Beneficial Bancorp by 3,025.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beneficial Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Beneficial Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Beneficial Bancorp by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beneficial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $506,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beneficial Bancorp alerts:

In other Beneficial Bancorp news, Director Elizabeth H. Gemmill sold 10,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $183,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Lewis sold 26,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $437,646.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,949 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Beneficial Bancorp stock opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Beneficial Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Beneficial Bancorp (NASDAQ:BNCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.51 million during the quarter. Beneficial Bancorp had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.98%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Beneficial Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Beneficial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st.

Beneficial Bancorp Company Profile

Beneficial Bancorp, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey area. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW, municipal, and money market accounts; savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and commercial checking accounts, as well as checking accounts primarily for small businesses.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beneficial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BNCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Beneficial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beneficial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.