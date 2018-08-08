FSI Group LLC Increases Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)

FSI Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,128 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,458 shares during the quarter. Huntington Bancshares makes up about 6.7% of FSI Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. FSI Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Huntington Bancshares worth $8,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 164.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 79.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HBAN. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Huntington Bancshares opened at $15.79 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 44.90%.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Neumeyer sold 25,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $380,943.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Remiker sold 5,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $81,699.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 321,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,734.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,683 shares of company stock worth $1,828,038 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company's Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services.

