Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 2,454,733 Shares of Conduent Inc (CNDT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,873,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,454,733 shares during the quarter. Conduent accounts for approximately 0.9% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $124,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,474,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Conduent by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 8,172,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,326,000 after buying an additional 1,926,520 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Conduent by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,822,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,251,000 after buying an additional 1,658,038 shares during the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP increased its stake in Conduent by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 1,872,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,907,000 after buying an additional 613,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Conduent by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,691,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,733,000 after buying an additional 585,069 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conduent alerts:

Shares of CNDT stock opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Conduent Inc has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $21.06. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of -0.70.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Conduent had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Conduent’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Conduent Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Conduent from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Conduent from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Conduent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Industries and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.