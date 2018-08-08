Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Decreases Position in A. O. Smith Corp (AOS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,254,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,496 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $74,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $167,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 301,018 shares in the company, valued at $19,445,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $640,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 301,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,283,213.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,788. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.71.

Shares of A. O. Smith opened at $59.13 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $68.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $833.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.72 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 10.50%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.18%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

