Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Buys Shares of 4,500,024 Centennial Resource Development Inc (CDEV)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,500,024 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,270,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.63% of Centennial Resource Development as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDEV. TD Securities began coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, National Alliance Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.71, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $217.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Centennial Resource Development’s quarterly revenue was up 139.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brent P. Jensen bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $79,875.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 91,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,853.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.79 per share, for a total transaction of $251,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production, LLC, operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves located in the Permian Basin.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.