Freshpet (FRPT) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FRPT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised Freshpet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Freshpet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.29.

Shares of FRPT stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.95. 11,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.21 and a beta of 1.69. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $34.40.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.08 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 4,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $101,393.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $181,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,474 shares of company stock worth $1,073,795. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 130.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Freshpet in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

