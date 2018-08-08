Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP) SVP Paul Rice Sells 2,047 Shares

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) SVP Paul Rice sold 2,047 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $77,233.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,551.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Paul Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

On Thursday, August 2nd, Paul Rice sold 1,836 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $65,453.40.

On Tuesday, July 31st, Paul Rice sold 1,314 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $46,633.86.

Fresh Del Monte Produce traded up $0.63, hitting $38.73, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 8,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,674. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($1.13). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 14,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables worldwide. It offers fresh produce products consisting of bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, and cucumbers; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangos.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.