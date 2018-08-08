Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (FMS) Holdings Lifted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,616 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. were worth $12,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 111.1% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 32.4% in the first quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on FMS. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of FMS stock opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 12 month low of $44.88 and a 12 month high of $57.94. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the U.S.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.