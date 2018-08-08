Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (FMS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius Medical saw a tepid second quarter, with earnings and revenues missing estimates. Peritoneal dialysis product sales declined in the quarter. The company continues to face significant foreign exchange headwinds. Higher costs related to dialysis are likely to put margins under pressure. Fresenius Medical faces stringent regulations in almost every country in which it operates. The company has to fulfill specific legal requirements that include tough antitrust regulations. However, growth in core Health Care Services and Health Care Product units buoys optimism. Higher sales of dialysis and hemodialysis products are a positive as well. Care Coordination margin improved significantly on synergies from the Cura acquisition. Management is optimistic about recent divestment of Sound Physicians. Strong geographical sales also paint a bright picture. The company has outperformed the industry in a year’s time.”

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. alerts:

FMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.67.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. opened at $49.65 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 12 month low of $44.88 and a 12 month high of $57.94. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.06). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 11.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 111.1% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 14.7% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 2.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 59,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 8.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the U.S.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (FMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.