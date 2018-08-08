Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME) Given a €86.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €86.00 ($100.00) price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.10 ($111.74) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.80 ($117.21) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €94.37 ($109.73).

Shares of FME stock opened at €85.28 ($99.16) on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €75.53 ($87.83) and a one year high of €93.82 ($109.09).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the U.S.

