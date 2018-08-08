Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA) Given a €84.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has been assigned a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($130.23) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €87.91 ($102.22).

Shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde opened at €79.98 ($93.00) on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a twelve month low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a twelve month high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

