Franklin Financial Network Inc (FSB) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Franklin Financial Network were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Franklin Financial Network by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Franklin Financial Network by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Franklin Financial Network by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin Financial Network by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Financial Network alerts:

In other Franklin Financial Network news, CFO Sarah L. Meyerrose sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $34,295.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,333.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin A. Herrington sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $54,334.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,669 shares in the company, valued at $802,163.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,407 shares of company stock valued at $537,651. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FSB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

FSB opened at $38.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $551.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. Franklin Financial Network Inc has a 1 year low of $30.30 and a 1 year high of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.65 million. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 12.24%. analysts expect that Franklin Financial Network Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Financial Network Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides various banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. The company's deposit products include demand, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, municipal deposits, savings, and deposit accounts.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.