Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Inc (FEDU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:FEDU) will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Four Seasons Edu (Cayman)’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Four Seasons Edu (Cayman).

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.61 million for the quarter.

FEDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) traded up $0.46, hitting $4.81, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 45,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,089. The firm has a market cap of $58.36 million and a P/E ratio of 25.32. Four Seasons Edu has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $10.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 581,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 274,703 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Four Seasons Edu (Cayman)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including competition workshops and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

