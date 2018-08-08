Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (FTAI) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on FTAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.33.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs opened at $19.16 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.67 and a beta of 1.54. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $20.13.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $71.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.57 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 1.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,100.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,299,000. Knott David M grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 94.3% during the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 501,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 243,164 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 36.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 823,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 218,858 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 6,073.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 163,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,320,000. 31.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

