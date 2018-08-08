Forrester Research (FORR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Forrester Research, Inc. is a global research and advisory firm serving professionals in 13 key roles across three distinct client segments. Their clients face progressively complex business and technology decisions every day. To help them understand, strategize, and act upon opportunities brought by change, Forrester provides proprietary research, consumer and business data, custom consulting, events and online communities, and peer-to-peer executive programs. They guide leaders in business technology, marketing and strategy, and the technology industry through independent fact-based insight, ensuring their business success today and tomorrow. “

FORR has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Forrester Research from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised Forrester Research from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Monday, July 30th.

Forrester Research opened at $45.50 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $812.88 million, a PE ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.47. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $36.95 and a 1 year high of $47.75.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $96.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.48 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.51%. equities research analysts predict that Forrester Research will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. Forrester Research’s payout ratio is currently 96.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. 58.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

