Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 251,375 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,525 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $13,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 94.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,673,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 13.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 113,728 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

NYSE:FL opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.42 and a 1 year high of $59.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

In related news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $1,296,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Foot Locker to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Foot Locker to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.08.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.