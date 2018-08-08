FMC (FMC) vs. Balchem (BCPC) Critical Review

FMC (NYSE: FMC) and Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares FMC and Balchem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FMC 23.96% 27.12% 8.40% Balchem 15.18% 14.50% 9.03%

FMC has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Balchem has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.6% of FMC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Balchem shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of FMC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Balchem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FMC and Balchem’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FMC $2.88 billion 4.07 $535.80 million $2.71 32.10 Balchem $594.79 million 5.49 $90.07 million N/A N/A

FMC has higher revenue and earnings than Balchem.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for FMC and Balchem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FMC 0 2 15 0 2.88 Balchem 0 2 0 0 2.00

FMC presently has a consensus target price of $101.63, suggesting a potential upside of 16.81%. Balchem has a consensus target price of $95.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.56%. Given FMC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe FMC is more favorable than Balchem.

Dividends

FMC pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Balchem pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. FMC pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FMC has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Balchem has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

FMC beats Balchem on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control. The FMC Lithium segment manufactures lithium for use in batteries, polymers, pharmaceuticals, greases and lubricants, glass and ceramics, and other industrial uses. FMC Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry. Its products include creamer and chocolate systems, dairy replacers, powdered fats, nutritional beverage bases, beverages, juice and dairy bases, ice cream bases and variegates, cereals, grain based snacks, and cereal based ingredients. This segment also offers microencapsulation solutions; and human grade choline nutrients and mineral amino acid chelated products for wellness applications. Its Animal Nutrition & Health segment provides microencapsulated products to enhance health and milk production in ruminant animals; chelation technology, which offers enhanced nutrient absorption for various species of production and companion animals; and choline chloride, a nutrient for monogastric animal health. The company's Specialty Products segment offers ethylene oxide primarily for use in the health care industry; and single use canisters with ethylene oxide for sterilizing re-usable devices. It also sells propylene oxide, a fumigant to aid in the control of insects and microbiological spoilage, as well as to reduce bacterial and mold contamination in shell and processed nut meats, processed spices, cacao beans, cocoa powder, raisins, figs, and prunes; and chelated minerals for high value crops. The company's Industrial Products segment provides choline chloride derivatives for hydraulic fracturing of shale natural gas wells; and methylamines, which are building blocks for the manufacture of choline products, as well as used in industrial applications. The company sells its products through sales force, independent distributors, and sales agents. Balchem Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New Hampton, New York.

