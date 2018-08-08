Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays set a $60.00 price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Bank of America upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.20.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

Fluor Co. (NEW) opened at $55.65 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.40.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other Fluor Co. (NEW) news, Director Peter J. Fluor acquired 50,000 shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.54 per share, with a total value of $2,227,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,285,484.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 2.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,983,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,776,000 after purchasing an additional 47,578 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the second quarter valued at $304,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 108.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 9,292 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the second quarter valued at $718,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 31.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 116,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 27,712 shares in the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company's Energy & Chemicals segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services in the upstream, midstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas and pipeline markets.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.