Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,703 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLR. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 37,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 1st quarter worth about $1,091,000. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 1st quarter worth about $852,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,286,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,614,000 after acquiring an additional 251,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 5,797.3% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 61,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 60,872 shares in the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLR shares. Barclays set a $60.00 target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $69.00 price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Fluor Co. (NEW) opened at $56.35 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $62.09.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company's Energy & Chemicals segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services in the upstream, midstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas and pipeline markets.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.